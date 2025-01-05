Terry Rozier News: Poor performance in loss

Rozier finished with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Saturday's 136-100 loss to the Jazz.

Rozier moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jimmy Butler who was missing due to a seven-game suspension. Despite the promotion, Rozier struggled to find any rhythm, continuing what has been a rough season to this point. Across the first 29 games of the season, Rozier is averaging just 12.0 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game.