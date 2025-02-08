Terry Rozier News: Pops for game-high 20

Rozier registered 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.

The Heat were shorthanded in the wake of the Jimmy Butler deal, and Rozier wound up leading all scorers on the night. The veteran guard has been on a role of late, scoring at least 19 points and draining multiple three-pointers in four of the last five games -- a stretch in which Rozier is averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 boards, 3.0 assists and 3.0 threes in 30.6 minutes a contest while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Given his recent production, his role and usage may not change much once Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell are cleared to join the Miami lineup.