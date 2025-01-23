Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier News: Reverts back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 5:26pm

Rozier will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Bucks.

The veteran guard drew the start for Tyler Herro (groin) during Tuesday's loss to Portland, though he'll retreat to the bench in Herro's return. Over his last 10 outings (eight starts), Rozier has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 41.3 percent from the field in 27.7 minutes per game.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
