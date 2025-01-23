Terry Rozier News: Reverts back to bench Thursday

Rozier will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Bucks.

The veteran guard drew the start for Tyler Herro (groin) during Tuesday's loss to Portland, though he'll retreat to the bench in Herro's return. Over his last 10 outings (eight starts), Rozier has averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 41.3 percent from the field in 27.7 minutes per game.