Terry Rozier News: Scores 15 in win

Rozier tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes in Monday's 120-94 win over the Wizards.

Rozier was incredibly impactful in all facets of the game Monday, scoring in double figures and leading the team in assists. Previously, the 31-year-old had appeared in just two of the Heat's last seven games, playing a grand total of 10 minutes. With Davion Mitchell (illness) out Monday, the veteran stepped in as the backup point guard to Tyler Herro and provided a spark off the bench. Rozier's playing time will likely dwindle back down with a healthy Mitchell, but Monday was an encouraging performance nonetheless.