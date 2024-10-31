Terry Rozier News: Scores 16 points with 14 shots

Rozier had 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Knicks.

Rozier didn't have his best shooting performance, and this 16-point mark was his lowest mark of the season, but that shouldn't undermine the strong start the veteran floor general is having. Through four games, Rozier is averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.4 percent from deep.