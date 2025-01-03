Terry Rozier News: Solid outing in loss
Rozier posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to Indiana.
Rozier tied his season-high mark in assists during his return from a one-game suspension. The veteran guard struggled from beyond the arc in the loss, and he is on pace for his worst three-point shooting season (31.5 percent) since the 2015-16 campaign. Over his last five outings, Rozier has averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.0 minutes per game.
