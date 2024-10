Rozier will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic.

As expected, Rozier opens up the 2024-25 regular season as Miami's starting point guard, and he'll be joined by Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo in the first unit. Rozier averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game with the Heat last season.