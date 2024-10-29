Terry Rozier News: Strong start continues in win

Rozier finished Monday's 106-98 win over Detroit with 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Rozier scored a season-high 20 points, continuing his promising start to the season. Across the first three games, he is averaging 19.3 points per game, adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 three-pointers. There is room to improve on the defensive end, where he is currently delivering just 0.3 steals per contest. Rozier was typically available in the 100 range during drafts, a position that looks as though could end up being a bargain.