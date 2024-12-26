Terry Rozier News: Suiting up Thursday

Rozier (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Miami's previous contest due to left knee inflammation. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.0 minutes across his last 10 outings.