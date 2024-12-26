Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier News: Suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 3:11pm

Rozier (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Miami's previous contest due to left knee inflammation. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.0 minutes across his last 10 outings.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now