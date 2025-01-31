Terry Taylor News: Dominates on boards

Taylor tallied five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Thursday during the G League Stockton Kings' 111-106 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Taylor wasn't much of a factor from a scoring perspective, but he led his squad in rebounds and made his presence felt on the defensive end. The 25-year-old has been reliable on the glass of late, racking up double-digit rebounds in three of his last five appearances.