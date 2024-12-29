Fantasy Basketball
Terry Taylor headshot

Terry Taylor News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Taylor posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

After scoring 20-plus points only once through his first 14 G League appearances this season, Taylor has reached that mark in three straight games. He also tied his season high with 14 boards Saturday en route to his third double-double of the campaign.

Terry Taylor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
