Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Taylor headshot

Terry Taylor News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 2:24pm

Sacramento assigned Taylor to the G League Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Taylor played in limited minutes the last two games for Sacramento on the NBA level, but he will now head to Stockton for a G League stint. The 25-year-old has played 44 games in the G League this season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Terry Taylor
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now