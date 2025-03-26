Terry Taylor News: Headed to G League

Sacramento assigned Taylor to the G League Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Taylor played in limited minutes the last two games for Sacramento on the NBA level, but he will now head to Stockton for a G League stint. The 25-year-old has played 44 games in the G League this season, averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.