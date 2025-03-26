Terry Taylor News: Heads to G League
Sacramento assigned Taylor to the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Since signing a 10-day deal with Sacramento on March 18, Taylor has played limited minutes in two appearances at the NBA level. The 25-year-old forward will likely suit up for Stockton in Wednesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce before rejoining the parent club ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
