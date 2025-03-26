Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Taylor headshot

Terry Taylor News: Heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 8:24pm

Sacramento assigned Taylor to the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Since signing a 10-day deal with Sacramento on March 18, Taylor has played limited minutes in two appearances at the NBA level. The 25-year-old forward will likely suit up for Stockton in Wednesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce before rejoining the parent club ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Terry Taylor
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now