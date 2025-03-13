Terry Taylor News: Heavy usage continues in start

Taylor turned in 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Taylor continued to see heavy usage in a start Wednesday, attempting at least 18 field goals for the fifth time in his last six games (five starts). Over his 16 appearances in the first unit during the G League regular season, the versatile swingman is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers on 45.4 percent shooting from deep in 37.2 minutes.