Terry Taylor News: Highly active on offensive glass
Taylor collected 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals win over the Valley Suns.
While he did lead the club with four turnovers, Taylor was highly active on the glass with a team-high five offensive boards. The 25-year-old swingman is riding a 17-game streak with double-digit scoring marks, and he's submitted at least five rebounds in each of these outings as well. Before the G League playoffs commenced, Taylor averaged 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 38.0 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field through his final nine contests (eight starts) of the regular season.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
