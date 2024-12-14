Terry Taylor News: Mixed results in G League
Taylor produced 26 points (11-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Despite an inefficient shooting night, Taylor finished with a season-high 26 points. Across 13 G League outings, Taylor has averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now