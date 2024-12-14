Terry Taylor News: Mixed results in G League

Taylor produced 26 points (11-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Taylor finished with a season-high 26 points. Across 13 G League outings, Taylor has averaged 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.