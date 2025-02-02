Fantasy Basketball
Terry Taylor News: Records double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Taylor registered 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Taylor led his side in points and rebounds during Sunday's defeat. The forward's seven double-doubles are now the joint-highest total on the squad during the 2024-25 campaign, so he should be reliable for varied production if he continues to start in upcoming matchups.

