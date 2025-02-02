Terry Taylor News: Records double-double in G League
Taylor registered 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 106-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Taylor led his side in points and rebounds during Sunday's defeat. The forward's seven double-doubles are now the joint-highest total on the squad during the 2024-25 campaign, so he should be reliable for varied production if he continues to start in upcoming matchups.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now