Terry Taylor News: Returns to parent club Thursday

The Kings recalled Taylor from the G League's Stockton Kings on Thursday.

The 25-year-old played for Stockton in Wednesday's 122-106 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, during which he posted 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes. He was recalled the following morning and played two minutes at the end of Sacramento's 128-107 win over Portland on Thursday night.