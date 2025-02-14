Terry Taylor News: Season-high six three-pointers
Taylor posted 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 152-144 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Taylor's 28 points tied a season-high output Thursday, while his six three-pointers established a new season-best mark. Over his last 21 games (12 starts) in the G League, the versatile 25-year-old has averaged 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 2.0 threes in 33.6 minutes while shooting 44.2 percent from deep.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
