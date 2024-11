Taylor registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Terry has scored in double figures in three of four appearances. He's averaging 12.8 points while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep.