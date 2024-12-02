Terry Taylor News: Solid all-around showing

Taylor posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 125-106 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Taylor knocked down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field and was one of two starters to score in double figures in the victory. He's scored 10 or more points in back-to-back appearances and has recorded a steal in both matchups.