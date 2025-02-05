Terry Taylor News: Solid effort against Capitanes

Taylor logged 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists during 35 minutes in Tuesday's 104-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Taylor tied his regular-season-high scoring tally, staying close to his conversion averages of 47.1 percent from the field and 44.6 percent on three-pointers but with a higher volume of attempts. He also recorded his eighth double-double of the campaign to become the G League Kings' lone leader in that category.