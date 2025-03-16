Terry Taylor News: Strong outing not enough
Taylor notched 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 137-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Taylor has scored at least 20 points in five straight outings, but Stockton is currently on a three-game slide. Over 43 G League appearances, Taylor has averaged 16.0 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep.
Terry Taylor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now