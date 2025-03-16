Terry Taylor News: Strong outing not enough

Taylor notched 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 137-119 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Taylor has scored at least 20 points in five straight outings, but Stockton is currently on a three-game slide. Over 43 G League appearances, Taylor has averaged 16.0 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep.