Terry Taylor News: Struggles shooting from deep

Taylor totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes Monday during Stockton's 131-114 G League loss versus Salt Lake City.

Taylor finished second on the team in points scored behind Brian Bowen despite shooting just 14.3 percent from beyond the arc. Throughout 10 games played this season, Taylor is averaging 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.