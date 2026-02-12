Tevian Jones News: Adds 24 points off bench
Jones tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 128-116 victory over the San Diego Clippers.
Jones led South Bay in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he did so in an efficient manner. Wednesday's outing was a strong bounce-back performance out of the 25-year-old, who'd been held to eight points in 25 minutes in his previous game Friday against Capital City.
Tevian Jones
Free Agent
