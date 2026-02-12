Tevian Jones headshot

Tevian Jones News: Adds 24 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Jones tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 128-116 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

Jones led South Bay in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he did so in an efficient manner. Wednesday's outing was a strong bounce-back performance out of the 25-year-old, who'd been held to eight points in 25 minutes in his previous game Friday against Capital City.

Tevian Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now