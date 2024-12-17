Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tevian Jones headshot

Tevian Jones News: Gets hot in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Jones produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes Monday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 120-118 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Jones caught fire from beyond the arc where he added 15 of his 16 points off the bench. He's been a reliable scoring option for the Gold of late, putting up 10 or more points in four of his last five appearances.

Tevian Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now