Tevian Jones News: Gets hot in G League win
Jones produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes Monday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 120-118 win over the Motor City Cruise.
Jones caught fire from beyond the arc where he added 15 of his 16 points off the bench. He's been a reliable scoring option for the Gold of late, putting up 10 or more points in four of his last five appearances.
Tevian Jones
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now