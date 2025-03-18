Tevian Jones News: Muted impact in start

Jones turned in five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Although he started a fifth straight game, Jones failed to make a big impact in the box score. The 24-year-old should bounce back soon, as he's averaged 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes over 17 games as a starter.