Tevian Jones News: Productive versus Iowa

Jones compiled 21 points Sunday (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Friday during the Gold's 121-112 loss to Iowa.

Jones had his best game of the season Friday, setting a new high in points scored. The 24-year-old is now averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists throughout five games played this season.