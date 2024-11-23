Tevian Jones News: Productive versus Iowa
Jones compiled 21 points Sunday (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Friday during the Gold's 121-112 loss to Iowa.
Jones had his best game of the season Friday, setting a new high in points scored. The 24-year-old is now averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists throughout five games played this season.
Tevian Jones
Free Agent
