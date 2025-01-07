Tevian Jones News: Scores 22 points Monday

Jones registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT) one assist, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 124-94 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

While Jones turned it over a team-high four times, he fell just one point behind the team lead in points. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.4 minutes over 19 G League games this season.