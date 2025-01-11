Tevian Jones News: Scores 26 points

Jones delivered 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 124-105 win over the Charge.

Jones led the way in scoring for Grand Rapids and was one of two players who surpassed the 20-point mark in this one, with Jahmir Young being the other one. This was Jones' second game with more than 20 points in the current regular season, and both have come in his previous two outings.