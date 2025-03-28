Fantasy Basketball
Tevian Jones News: Scores 28 points in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Jones registered 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 112-110 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Jones finished Thursday's G League game as the Gold's leading scorer while connecting on five threes for the seventh time this season. He has averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals over 30.6 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.

