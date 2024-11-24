Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tevian Jones headshot

Tevian Jones News: Struggles versus Iowa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Jones compiled 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and steal across 26 minutes Saturday during the Gold's 111-88 loss to Iowa.

Jones ended up scoring the second most points on the team but was inefficient shooting the ball, converting on just 36.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.6 percent of his three-point tries. He also recorded three turnovers, which tied Jahmir Young and Will Richardson for the most on the team.

Tevian Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now