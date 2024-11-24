Tevian Jones News: Struggles versus Iowa

Jones compiled 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and steal across 26 minutes Saturday during the Gold's 111-88 loss to Iowa.

Jones ended up scoring the second most points on the team but was inefficient shooting the ball, converting on just 36.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.6 percent of his three-point tries. He also recorded three turnovers, which tied Jahmir Young and Will Richardson for the most on the team.