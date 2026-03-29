Thanasis Antetokounmpo headshot

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to left calf soreness, though he has a chance to make his return for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Sunday. He's averaged just 5.1 minutes per game in March, but with Milwaukee eliminated from playoff contention, Antetokounmpo could see a bump in minutes over the final games of the regular season, assuming he's healthy enough to suit up.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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