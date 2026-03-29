Thanasis Antetokounmpo Injury: Not playing Sunday
Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo will end up missing both games of the Bucks' back-to-back set over the weekend due to left calf soreness. He's averaged just 5.1 minutes per game in March, but he could see more playing time down the stretch once fully healthy, given Milwaukee's injury-riddled roster and the fact that they have been eliminated from postseason contention. Antetkounmpo's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thanasis Antetokounmpo See More
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat SheetDecember 6, 2021
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat SheetNovember 22, 2021
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat SheetNovember 9, 2021
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat SheetNovember 5, 2021
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat SheetNovember 2, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thanasis Antetokounmpo See More