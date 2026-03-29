Thanasis Antetokounmpo headshot

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will end up missing both games of the Bucks' back-to-back set over the weekend due to left calf soreness. He's averaged just 5.1 minutes per game in March, but he could see more playing time down the stretch once fully healthy, given Milwaukee's injury-riddled roster and the fact that they have been eliminated from postseason contention. Antetkounmpo's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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