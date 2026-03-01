Thanasis Antetokounmpo headshot

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Antetokounmpo (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather Sunday. His absence shouldn't affect the Milwaukee rotation, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against Boston.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
