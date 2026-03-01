Thanasis Antetokounmpo Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Antetokounmpo (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather Sunday. His absence shouldn't affect the Milwaukee rotation, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against Boston.
