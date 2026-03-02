Thanasis Antetokounmpo News: Available to play
Antetokounmpo (illness) is available for Monday's game against Boston.
After missing Sunday's game against the Bulls, the veteran forward will be available to be an emergency depth piece off the bench Monday. He has 22 appearances on the season but hasn't seen more than eight minutes in any game.
