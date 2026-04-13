Thanasis Antetokounmpo headshot

Thanasis Antetokounmpo News: Plays 27 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Antetokounmpo contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo played a major role in the season finale with so many regulars out for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo ended the campaign with 34 appearances to his name with averages of 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.4 minutes per contest. His future will almost certainly hinge on what happens to Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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