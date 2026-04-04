Thanasis Antetokounmpo News: Plays in garbage time in return
Antetokounmpo (calf) played the final 5:12 of Friday's 133-101 loss to the Celtics, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.
Cleared to play after missing the Bucks' previous four games due to a left calf strain, Antetokounmpo wasn't included in the rotation but was able to see some action in garbage time. The 33-year-old has been a bit player for Milwaukee throughout the season, appearing in 31 contests while averaging 1.2 points and 0.9 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game.
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