Thanasis Antetokounmpo News: Upgraded to available
Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo is ready to return from a four-game absence due to a strained left calf. However, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes in any of his 30 appearances this year, making Antetokounmpo an unappealing fantasy option Friday.
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