Thierry Darlan

Thierry Darlan News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Darlan recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Darlan recorded a team-high 11 rebounds and three blocks during Tuesday's loss. Darlan is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.5 minutes across his 24 appearances this season.

Thierry Darlan
 Free Agent

