Thierry Darlan News: Double-doubles in loss

Darlan recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Darlan recorded a team-high 11 rebounds and three blocks during Tuesday's loss. Darlan is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.5 minutes across his 24 appearances this season.