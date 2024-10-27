Thierry Darlan News: Drafted No. 4 by Rip City

Darlan was selected by the Remix with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 G League Draft on Saturday.

Darlan will join the Rip City Remix for the 2024-25 campaign after spending last season with the G League Ignite. The 20-year-old appeared in 16 regular-season outings (one start) for the Ignite in the 2023-24 campaign, during which he averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals across 20.8 minutes per game.