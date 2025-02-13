Thierry Darlan News: Leads bench in scoring

Darlan recorded 25 points (8-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-109 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Darlan showed up in a big way Wednesday, scorching the nets from downtown while also contributing on the defensive end. He's been playing at a high level of late, reaching the 20-point threshold in two of his last three appearances while totaling three steals and nine blocks over this stretch.