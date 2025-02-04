Fantasy Basketball
Thierry Darlan News: Leads team in rebounding

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:40pm

Darlan recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Darlan was Delaware's leading rebounder despite coming off the bench Tuesday. Darlan is averaging 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.1 minutes across his 12 appearances this season.

Thierry Darlan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
