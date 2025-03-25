Thierry Darlan News: Posts strong all-around showing

Darlan recorded 28 points (10-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 117-99 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Darlan powered his team on the offensive end by being more aggressive than usual, turning in his best scoring performance of the regular season. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks through 28 regular-season appearances with the Blue Coats.