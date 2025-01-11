Thierry Darlan News: Records double-double in loss

Darlan generated 23 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 38 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Darlan had his best G League performance so far as he achieved season-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals against the Capitanes. He made the starting lineup for the first time in 15 games, filling in for the injured Isaiah Mobley (calf). However, it's unclear if that will remain the case in future matchups.