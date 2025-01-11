Fantasy Basketball
Thierry Darlan

Thierry Darlan News: Records double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Darlan generated 23 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 38 minutes in Friday's 123-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Darlan had his best G League performance so far as he achieved season-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals against the Capitanes. He made the starting lineup for the first time in 15 games, filling in for the injured Isaiah Mobley (calf). However, it's unclear if that will remain the case in future matchups.

Thierry Darlan
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
