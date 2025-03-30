Thierry Darlan News: Strong defensive effort in G League

Darlan logged 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks over 37 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 122-111 win over Raptors 905.

Darlan was extremely active on the defensive end of the floor in Saturday's G League win. He's recorded at least three steals and two blocks in three of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.9 minutes per game.