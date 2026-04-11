Thomas Bryant Injury: Out for Sunday
Bryant (calf) won't play Sunday against the Wizards.
Bryant will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, and he'll be joined on the inactive list by Jarrett Allen (knee) and Evan Mobley (calf), leaving Cleveland very thin up front. Larry Nance and Olivier Sarr figure to help fill the void at center.
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