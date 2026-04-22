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Thomas Bryant Injury: Questionable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 2:06pm

Bryant is questionable for Game 3 on Thursday against the Raptors due to a left calf strain.

Bryant is looking to end a six-game absence with the injury Thursday. The veteran big man would likely serve as depth at center if he's able to suit up for Game 3, though it's possible Max Strus would lose out on a couple of minutes if the Cavaliers occasionally opt to deploy bigger lineups.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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