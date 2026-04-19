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Thomas Bryant Injury: Remains out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bryant (calf) is out for Monday's Game 2 against the Raptors.

Bryant will remain sidelined for his sixth straight game, though coach Kenny Atkinson did indicate that he's trending in the right direction. For now, he can be considered questionable for Game 3 on Thursday.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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