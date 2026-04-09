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Thomas Bryant Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bryant (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Bryant is in line for a third straight absence as a result of a left calf strain, and the fact that he continues to be ruled out a full day ahead of game action isn't a great sign. He'll have one final opportunity for regular-season action Sunday against Washington.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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